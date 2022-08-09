Toronto Dominion Bank Has $134.41 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,657 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 331,630 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $134,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after purchasing an additional 776,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after purchasing an additional 82,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.00. 62,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

