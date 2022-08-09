Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,667,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,245,580 shares during the period. BCE comprises about 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $507,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,721,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BCE by 13.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in BCE by 10.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,386. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

