Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,632,989 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,891,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,632,989 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $161,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 151,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,357,860. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.