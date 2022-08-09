Tranchess Hits Market Capitalization of $30.91 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $30.91 million and $5.28 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,971.84 or 0.99727126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00048405 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00027902 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009823 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tranchess Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

