Trevena (TRVN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Trevena to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Trevena to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 3,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,879. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Trevena

TRVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trevena in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trevena stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Trevena worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.