Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 424.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after buying an additional 651,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

