Trex (NYSE:TREX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.86. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

