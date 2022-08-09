Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Lowered to $58.00 at DA Davidson

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TREX. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Trex Price Performance

TREX stock traded down $8.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 53,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,230. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 424.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 651,400 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,603,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 49.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 186,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

