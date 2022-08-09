Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TREX. Barclays decreased their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

TREX opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,365,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,943,000 after buying an additional 44,595 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

