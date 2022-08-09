Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.83, but opened at $57.48. Trex shares last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 53,498 shares trading hands.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 111,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Down 13.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

