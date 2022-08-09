Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.62

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 4336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Tricida Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $695.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,561,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,408,477.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 999,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,517,079. Insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricida
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tricida by 290.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
