Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Bought by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Trupanion makes up about 0.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 33.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $100,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $1,368,070. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.88. 544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,130. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.98 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

