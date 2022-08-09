Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 47,362 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 296,012.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,362 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 413,120 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $1,657,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.