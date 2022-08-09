Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 850 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 149.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.73. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.35) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

