Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 8,793 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,499,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after buying an additional 194,246 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.043 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

