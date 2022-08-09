Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

