Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 2,481.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,152,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 239,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 139,878 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $14,598,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,496,000 after acquiring an additional 134,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $99.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.65.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.