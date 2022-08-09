Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $269,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

