Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $284,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

PH stock opened at $292.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

