Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $330,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.34.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.