Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

