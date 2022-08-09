Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 175 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.96 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.42.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

