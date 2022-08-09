Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 659 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $166.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.22. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

