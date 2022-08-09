TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.83 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.

TTEC Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TTEC traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,840. TTEC has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

About TTEC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TTEC by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TTEC by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

