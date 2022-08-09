Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

TPTX opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $82.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of -0.18.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Insider Activity at Turning Point Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $88,654.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.