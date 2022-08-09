Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 75,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 899,417 shares.The stock last traded at $74.89 and had previously closed at $75.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. Cowen downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim set a $76.00 target price on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Turning Point Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $88,654.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $77,387,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,770,000 after buying an additional 845,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 756,418 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,036,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after buying an additional 497,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

