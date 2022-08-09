Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at BTIG Research to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,426. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.51. Twilio has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $382.75. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,053,000 after buying an additional 551,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,199,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after buying an additional 369,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

