Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Mizuho

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Up 1.8 %

TWLO opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $127.51. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $382.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.