Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Mizuho

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.
Twilio Stock Up 1.8 %
TWLO opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $127.51. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $382.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.