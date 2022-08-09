Twinci (TWIN) Price Tops $0.0906 on Exchanges

Twinci (TWIN) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Twinci has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Twinci coin can currently be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Twinci has a market cap of $18,110.87 and $49,562.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Twinci Profile
Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio.
Twinci Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Twinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Twinci and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.