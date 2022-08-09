Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises approximately 3.1% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,664. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

