Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,731 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 39,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,921. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price target on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

