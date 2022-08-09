Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Stem worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after purchasing an additional 604,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,944,000 after purchasing an additional 631,694 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Stem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stem by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STEM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 52,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $284,104.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $284,104.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

