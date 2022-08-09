Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 177.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,120. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.07. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $152.74 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

