Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.62. 7,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,123. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $123.98 and a 52 week high of $151.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.11.

