Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF accounts for 2.6% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1,630.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI traded down $4.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.43. 595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,419. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $157.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.80.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

