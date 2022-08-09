Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 910 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTH. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth $1,972,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,540,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after buying an additional 1,626,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTH stock remained flat at $20.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

