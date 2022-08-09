Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000.

Get KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $38.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.