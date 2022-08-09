Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Cowen

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cowen to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,203. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,792.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 291.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 151.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

