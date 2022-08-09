Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$257,600. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50. Also, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus acquired 9,200 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$257,600.

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$37.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 163.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.08. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$16.69 and a 1 year high of C$38.26.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$567.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$577.75 million. Analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

