Unification (FUND) 1-Day Volume Hits $17,590.00

Unification (FUND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Unification has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $17,590.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can now be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unification has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unification alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,126.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00037138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unification’s official website is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unification

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.