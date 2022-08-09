Unitrade Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (TRADE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unitrade has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $54,268.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unitrade

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp.

Buying and Selling Unitrade

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

