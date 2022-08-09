Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.27, but opened at $27.98. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Upstart shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 258,332 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.92.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 274,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

