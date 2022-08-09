Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $78.20

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.20, but opened at $82.66. Value Line shares last traded at $82.66, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.54 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Value Line by 343.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

