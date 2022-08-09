VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Acquired by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 26,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GRNB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,485. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

