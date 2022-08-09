Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $153.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.19 and a 200-day moving average of $154.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

