Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after buying an additional 307,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,283,000 after buying an additional 65,926 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,786,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after buying an additional 125,514 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 293,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.04. 20,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,856. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.27. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

