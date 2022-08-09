Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 145.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 10.5% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,429,473. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11.

