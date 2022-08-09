Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Boosted by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 148.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after acquiring an additional 637,271 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,365 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,957.2% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 158,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 137,755 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average of $191.63. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.09 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

