Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1,936.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after purchasing an additional 216,147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.80. 17,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

