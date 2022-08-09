Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lifted by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $196.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,588. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.04.
